Inmate missing for a month from CCC-L arrested in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate that was announced missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln one month ago was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol Monday morning.

Amanda Samaroo was taken into custody on April 5 in Omaha. Officials say Samaroo didn’t return to CCC-L after going to an employment agency in downtown Lincoln on March 4, 2021.

She was serving eight to ten years for charges of manufacture, distribution, and possession with intent to distribute meth in Douglas County. Samaroo had a parole hearing scheduled for May 2021 and had a potential release on March 22, 2022.

