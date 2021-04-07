Reynolds encourages young Iowans to vaccinate against COVID-19

JOHNSTON, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday encouraged younger populations to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as cases in such age groups were on the rise — and the state planned to begin offering much of its largest expected allocation to date to college students.

Reynolds said more than 1.7 million vaccination doses have been delivered to Iowa, and 83% of all doses have been administered, making Iowa 10th in the nation in using its vaccine supply.

In her update on the state’s COVID-19 response, the governor said that to date, 44% of Iowans ages 18 and older have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 87% of those ages 65 and older have had at least one dose as well. Additionally, 28% of Iowans are fully vaccinated, making Iowa 9th in the country to fully vaccinate its population.

Vaccinations are now open to all Iowans, with those ages 16 and older able to get Pfizer vaccinations, and anyone ages 18 and older eligible for any authorized vaccine.

Reynolds said that this week, Iowa is receiving its biggest COVID-19 vaccine allocation to date: 160,770 total vaccination doses, including distribution to health departments as well as the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

The state is receiving 45,800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week — almost as many doses as administered in total since it became available, the governor said. But next week, there will be a significant reduction in Johnson & Johnson doses, with no doses expected again until the end of the month, Reynolds said.

With this allocation, the state will begin offering vaccination clinics for college students this week while continuing employer clinics and vaccination opportunities for the state’s hard-to-reach populations.

The state is focusing its vaccination message and efforts on college students and young adults as many of the recent increases in positive cases in Iowa and nationwide 18-24 years old, Reynolds said.

“And while many of them will experience only mild symptoms, they risk spreading it to others,” she said.

Iowa’s recent COVID-19 hospitalizations have shifted from the elderly to middle-aged adults, the governor said. Most of these hospitalizations — 61% — are among adults in their 40s, 50s, and 60s, she said.

The governor said that while she absolutely encourages Iowans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 — she received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine herself last month — she strongly opposes vaccine passports.

