Eric Church announces two Nebraska stops on tour

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Eric Church will perform in Nebraska twice in early 2022.

The Eric Church in the Round: The Gather Again Tour is scheduled to come to Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Jan. 7, 2022.

The singer will return to Nebraska Feb. 11, 2022 for a concert at CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. local time at www.EricChurch.com.

According to a release, for the first time in his career “Church will adopt an in-the-round set up, with the stage at the center of each arena floor in order to accommodate as many fans as possible.”

A full list of tour dates is below:

The Gather Again Tour

Sept. 17, 2021 Rupp Arena Lexington, Ky.

Sept. 18, 2021 Nationwide Arena Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 24, 2021 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland, Ohio

Sept. 25, 2021 KeyBank Center Buffalo, N.Y.

Oct. 1, 2021 Alerus Center Grand Forks, N.D.

Oct. 2, 2021 Bell MTS Place Winnipeg, Manitoba

Oct. 8, 2021 PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, Pa.

Oct. 9, 2021 Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pa.

Oct. 15, 2021 Ball Arena Denver, Colo.

Oct. 22, 2021 Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, Alberta

Oct. 23, 2021 SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

Oct. 29, 2021 Rogers Arena Vancouver, British Columbia

Oct. 30, 2021 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, Wash.

Nov. 12, 2021 Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, Tenn.

Nov. 13, 2021 Ford Center Evansville, Ind.

Dec. 3, 2021 SNHU Arena Manchester, N.H.

Dec. 4, 2021 UBS Arena Belmont Park, N.Y.

Dec. 10, 2021 The Anthem Washington, D.C.

Dec. 11, 2021 The Anthem Washington, D.C.

Dec. 17, 2021 Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, S.C.

Dec. 18, 2021 Greensboro Coliseum Greensboro, N.C.

Jan. 7, 2022 Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, Neb.

Jan. 8, 2022 Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Sioux Falls, S.D.

Jan. 14, 2022 Scotiabank Arena Toronto, Ontario

Jan. 15, 2022 Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, Ontario

Jan. 21, 2022 Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, Mich.

Jan. 22, 2022 Little Caesars Arena Detroit, Mich.

Feb. 4, 2022 KFC Yum! Center Louisville, Ky.

Feb. 5, 2022 Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, Ind.

Feb. 11, 2022 CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha, Neb.

Feb. 12, 2022 Wells Fargo Arena Des Moines, Iowa

Feb. 18, 2022 T-Mobile Center Kansas City, Mo.

Feb 19, 2022 BOK Center Tulsa, Okla.

Feb. 25, 2022 Hampton Coliseum Hampton, Va.

Feb. 26, 2022 Spectrum Center Charlotte, N.C.

March 4, 2022 Amway Center Orlando, Fla.

March 5, 2022 Amalie Arena Tampa, Fla.

March 11, 2022 United Center Chicago, Ill.

March 12, 2022 Enterprise Center St. Louis, Mo.

March 18, 2022 Resch Center Green Bay, Wis.

March 19, 2022 Resch Center Green Bay, Wis.

March 25, 2022 Legacy Arena at the BJCC Birmingham, Ala.

March 26, 2022 Simmons Bank Arena Little Rock, Ark.

April 1, 2022 Dickies Arena Fort Worth, Texas

April 2, 2022 AT&T Center San Antonio, Texas

April 8, 2022 Toyota Center Houston, Texas

April 9, 2022 Smoothie King Center New Orleans, La.

April 15, 2022 Moda Center Portland, Ore.

April 16, 2022 Spokane Arena Spokane, Wash.

April 29, 2022 ExtraMile Arena Boise, Idaho

April 30, 2022 Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, Utah

May 6, 2022 Pechanga Arena San Diego, Calif.

May 7, 2022 STAPLES Center Los Angeles, Calif.

May 11, 2022 Golden 1 Center Sacramento, Calif.

May 13, 2022 T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, Nev.

May 14, 2022 Gila River Arena Glendale, Ariz.

May 20, 2022 Madison Square Garden New York, N.Y.

