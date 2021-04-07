Advertisement

ELECTION 2021: Omaha City Council races hang tight as vote counts continue

Omaha Primary Election Tuesday, April 6 - 4 pm
By John Chapman
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When all the counting is done, Douglas County election officials believe around 85,000 people will have cast votes in the Omaha primary — but there are still thousands of votes that have to be counted.

“The vast majority of the votes we have left to count are those that were turned into our drive-in drop box yesterday, and we colled by 8 p.m. last night. There’s about 12,000 of those,” county election commissioner Brian Kruse said Wednesday.

Those 12,000 votes could affect some of the City Council races. Officials will pay close attention to Dist. 5, where close to 50 votes separate second and third place; and in Dist. 3, where the margin is even tighter.

Only 29 votes away from Juanita Johnson, Jonathan Lathan is hoping some of those 12,000 uncounted votes will come from Dist. 2.

“With Dist. 2 having historic vote-by-mail numbers so up, we’ve got a pretty good chance that some of those ballots may be attached to Dist. 2,” Lathan said.

Kruse said those votes will be counted, and that those results should be available by mid- to late-afternoon Friday.

Lathan said he won’t just sit back and wait for the votes to be counted. He said he will continue to campaign.

“We’re still going to get out there. We’re still going to campaign. We’re still going to plan events,” he said.

Lathan said his campaign knew it would be a tight race, and acted accordingly.

“The way we ran our campaign, we made sure that we did things that would help us to be able to advance to the general (election),” he said. “I think we’re still in a good position to do that now.”

