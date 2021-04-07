David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly rain showers linger into Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On and off light showers have kept conditions chilly and damp around the metro area today. Temperatures much cooler than past days, stuck in the low to mid-50s all day long. We will continue to see scattered light showers or drizzle into the evening hours with temperatures steady in the low 50s. Showers will likely increase in coverage overnight, with steadier showers expected after Midnight into Thursday. Breezy northwest winds will continue, with occasional gusts to near 30mph. Temperatures will slowly fall into the middle 40s by morning.

On and off rain showers will great up Thursday morning, and will likely continue throughout the day. A steady northwest wind combined with the rain will create rather unpleasant conditions, as temperatures will be stuck in the upper 40s to around 50 all day long. Rain should begin to slowly taper off by the evening, with up to an inch of rainfall possible throughout the day. A few showers may linger into early Friday, but partly sunny skies should finally take over Friday afternoon. A brief warm-up is expected on Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Another quick hit of rain is likely Friday night, cooling us off a little for Saturday.

Rainfall Potential Thursday (WOWT)

The better day of the weekend will be Sunday, with lots of sunshine and temperatures warming up to near 70 degrees. Sunday night into Monday, a cold front will move through the area bringing another chance for a few light showers. Behind that front, much cooler weather will settle in for the bulk of next week. Highs temperatures are expected to fall into the middle and lower 50s Monday through at least Friday, with overnight lows dipping into the 30s at times. More wet weather is possible by the end of next week.

Chilly Weather Next Week (WOWT)

