LIVE: Creighton, CHI Health to begin COVID-19 variant testing for DHHS

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday a contract with Creighton University and CHI Health to provide COVID-19 variant testing for the state.

The new contract means all positive COVID-19 PCR tests conducted by CHI’s lab will be tested to determine whether they are cases of a COVID variant. As of Monday, the state had confirmed 140 cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant (the U.K. variant), 42 cases of the B1.427/B1.429 variant (the California variant), and two cases of the P.1 variant (the Brazil variant) in Nebraska.

“This sequencing is crucial in the fight against COVID-19. When a variant is detected, that case becomes a priority for contact tracing, in order to control variant spread,” a Creighton-CHI Health news release states.

Creighton-CHI Health is having a news conference on this development at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Watch it live above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

Participating in the presentation are:

Dr. Maureen Tierney, Creighton assistant dean of Public Health

Dr. Gary J. Anthone, chief medical officer and director of the Division of Public Health for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services

Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, CHI Health chief of Infectious Disease

Dr. Michael Belshan, Creighton professor of Medical Microbiology and Immunology

Dr. Holly Stessman, Creighton assistant professor in the Department of Pharmacology

Dr. Richard Goering, Creighton professor and chair of Medical Microbiology and Immunology

Dr. Stephen Cavalieri, CHI Health technical director of Microbiology

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.