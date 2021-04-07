Advertisement

LIVE: Creighton, CHI Health to begin COVID-19 variant testing for DHHS

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday a contract with Creighton University and CHI Health to provide COVID-19 variant testing for the state.

The new contract means all positive COVID-19 PCR tests conducted by CHI’s lab will be tested to determine whether they are cases of a COVID variant. As of Monday, the state had confirmed 140 cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant (the U.K. variant), 42 cases of the B1.427/B1.429 variant (the California variant), and two cases of the P.1 variant (the Brazil variant) in Nebraska.

“This sequencing is crucial in the fight against COVID-19. When a variant is detected, that case becomes a priority for contact tracing, in order to control variant spread,” a Creighton-CHI Health news release states.

Creighton-CHI Health is having a news conference on this development at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Watch it live above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

Participating in the presentation are:

  • Dr. Maureen Tierney, Creighton assistant dean of Public Health
  • Dr. Gary J. Anthone, chief medical officer and director of the Division of Public Health for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
  • Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, CHI Health chief of Infectious Disease
  • Dr. Michael Belshan, Creighton professor of Medical Microbiology and Immunology
  • Dr. Holly Stessman, Creighton assistant professor in the Department of Pharmacology
  • Dr. Richard Goering, Creighton professor and chair of Medical Microbiology and Immunology
  • Dr. Stephen Cavalieri, CHI Health technical director of Microbiology

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

