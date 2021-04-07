Advertisement

CDC: Variant found in Britain most common in US

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — A variant of the coronavirus first identified in Britain is now the most common strain of coronavirus circulating in the United States.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rachelle Walensky, says the strain, formally known as B.1.1.7, is “now the most common lineage circulating in United States.”

The strain has been shown to be more transmissible and infectious among younger Americans, which Walensky says contributed to rising case counts in recent weeks.

Walensky says new outbreaks have been tied to youth sports and day care centers. She particularly encouraged states with rising caseloads to curtail or suspend youth sport activities to slow the spread of the virus.

The U.S. leads the world with 30.8 million confirmed cases and more than 556,000 confirmed deaths.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities closed a portion of West Center Road near 171st Street during rush hour on Tuesday...
Missing elderly Iowa couple possibly involved in west Omaha crash
Omaha woman billed $90 for a short Uber ride
Omaha fire crews responded to the scene of an underground fire.
Crews respond to underground fire in downtown Omaha
Two people injured in crash involving car & SUV at 111th & Emmett near West Maple. (4/5/2021)
Two being treated for head injuires in northwest Omaha crash
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Sporadic showers & storms today as we warm well above average

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden administration makes pitch for higher business taxes
LIVE: Creighton, CHI Health to begin COVID-19 variant testing for DHHS
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
LIVE: Expert: Chauvin never took knee off Floyd’s neck
With COVID-19 vaccinations opening the possibility of travel to millions more Americans each...
Will travel costs change as vaccines roll out?