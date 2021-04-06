Underground fire in downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews responded to reports of explosions and a fire at 17th and Capitol Avenue in downtown Omaha Monday evening.

Police reported that the fire involved an underground power transformer and that OPPD was headed to the scene. Some traffic signals could have been affected by the situation. If that was the case, people should treat intersections as a 4-way stop.

6 News could see a large plume of smoke coming from that intersection immediately after the initial report. The smoke cleared fairly quickly.

