Two being treated for head injuires in northwest Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two drivers are being treated for head injuries after a Monday morning car crash.

Officers went to the scene of a two-car crash at 111 & West Maple at 09:54 a.m. In the investigation, they discovered a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by a 41-year-old failed to yield as they tried to turn north onto Emmett from West Maple.

The Nissan was hit by a 2006 Jeep Cherokee heading west. The driver of the Nissan did not have a seatbelt on and they’re being treated for a critical head injury that is considered life-threatening.

The driver of the Jeep was wearing a seatbelt and they’re being treated for a serious head injury. Both drivers were taken to Bergan Mercy by the Omaha Fire medics and West Maple Road was closed until 12:30 p.m.

