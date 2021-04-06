Advertisement

Two being treated for head injuires in northwest Omaha crash

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two drivers are being treated for head injuries after a Monday morning car crash.

Officers went to the scene of a two-car crash at 111 & West Maple at 09:54 a.m. In the investigation, they discovered a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by a 41-year-old failed to yield as they tried to turn north onto Emmett from West Maple.

The Nissan was hit by a 2006 Jeep Cherokee heading west. The driver of the Nissan did not have a seatbelt on and they’re being treated for a critical head injury that is considered life-threatening.

The driver of the Jeep was wearing a seatbelt and they’re being treated for a serious head injury. Both drivers were taken to Bergan Mercy by the Omaha Fire medics and West Maple Road was closed until 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ricketts: ‘Nebraska stands with Georgia’
Man in critical condition after being shot at an Omaha convenience store
Omaha Police are investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital
Two people in critical condition after crash in West Omaha
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Sunday April 04 COVID-19 update: Vaccination appointments open to ages 16+ in Douglas County Monday
Death of an Iowa inmate under investigation

Latest News

Douglas County aims to get refugee community vaccinated
Underground explosion, fire downtown -10 pm
Underground explosion, fire downtown -10 pm
Push to get all minorities vaccinated - 10 pm
Push to get all minorities vaccinated - 10 pm
Disabled Uber rider needs charges lifted - 10 pm
Disabled Uber rider needs charges lifted - 10 pm