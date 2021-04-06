Tuesday April 06 COVID-19 update: Vaccine appointments available in Douglas, Saunders counties

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Keep scrolling to find helpful links and other information, including phone numbers to call for help getting signed up for your vaccine.

Wednesday vaccine appointments in Saunders County

Saunders County Medical Center is inviting anyone age 18 or older looking for a COVID-19 vaccination to sign up for a Wednesday appointment in Wahoo.

“You do not have to work or live in Saunders County,” according to the release from the med center.

The vaccinations will be given at the Starlight Event Center; 18-year-olds must have a parent or guardian with them.

Douglas County appointments open Friday, Sunday

Douglas County Health Department said Tuesday there were COVID-19 vaccination appointments available at two clinics set for Friday and Sunday.

As of Tuesday morning, Friday appointments for the clinic at the 35th and L streets were available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering Moderna doses; and from 3:30 to 8 p.m. for Johnson & Johnson vaccinations.

There were also vaccination appointments available for Sunday’s clinic at Omaha North High School from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Moderna vaccinations and 3:30 to 8 p.m. for Johnson & Johnson shots.

Several appointments are also available for clinics set for the coming weeks.

Registration must be made in advance online via the DCHD website.

Douglas County cases update

Hospitalizations were at 70%, with 451 beds available, according to a Tuesday update from the Douglas County Health Department. That’s up from Monday’s report of 68%. ICU beds were occupied at 71%, with 98 beds available, down slightly from Monday’s report of 72%.

DCHD also reported that 109 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 — 43 of them in ICUs, and 17 on ventilators. That’s up from Monday’s report of 97 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 32 in ICUs and 11 on ventilators.

The health department is also monitoring seven more people who may have COVID-19.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

North Omaha: Vaccinations will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the state’s vaccination registry.

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC, 710 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area that will be added to this list include:

The Nebraska Medical Center Bellevue Pharmacy, 2510 Bellevue Medical Center Drive, Suite 100, Bellevue NE 68123

Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 5150 Center, Omaha NE 68106 NE

Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 1000 South 178th St., Omaha NE 68118

Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 14591 Stony Brook Blvd., Omaha NE 68137

Nebraska Medicine Pharmacy at Lauritzen Outpatient Center, 4014 Leavenworth St., Omaha NE 68198

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Hy-Vee | Walmart | Sam’s Club | Kohll’s

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics for eligible residents are offered by appointment at the following locations:

CHI Immanuel Medical Center , located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway.

Methodist Health System , 720 N. 114th St.

Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic , located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue.

Creighton University’s Rasmussen Center , located at 702 N. 17th St.

Douglas County Health Department vaccination site – South Omaha, 3505 L St. (former Hy-Vee location). The site replaces the clinic formerly available at the Kroc Center.

TEMPORARY CLINIC: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting April 1.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

LA VISTA CLINICS: A second-dose clinic will be held April 18 — three weeks after the first-dose clinic on Sunday, March 28 — at the Embassy Suites LaVista Conference Center, located at 12520 Westport Parkway.

Sarpy/Cass County

Sarpy/Cass County Health Department is planning several vaccination clinics in upcoming weeks from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the dates below for residents born in 1961 or earlier, and Phase 1A and 1B populations. Get the link to sign up for an appointment on the health department’s website.

TUE April 6 – Beardmore Event Center (Courtyard by Marriott) , located at 3730 Raynor Parkway, Bellevue.

WED April 7 – La Vista Conference Center (Embassy Suites), located at 12520 Westport Parkway.

LA VISTA CLINICS: A second-dose clinic will be held April 18 — three weeks after the first-dose clinic on Sunday, March 28 — at the Embassy Suites LaVista Conference Center, located at 12520 Westport Parkway.

Off-line help

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

TEST NEBRASKA HOTLINE: To get answers about Test Nebraska tests, results, communications, etc., call 402-207-9377.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. Other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

