Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Sporadic showers & storms today as we warm well above average

By Rusty Lord
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting on a warm note once again with temps in the 60s out the door! You likely won’t need a coat today due to the temperatures but you may need one if you are caught under a spotty shower. Those are possible as early as 8 am today with a spotty storm possible as well.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

None of the showers will be steady or all that heavy but chances exist at their greatest this morning before backing off a bit this afternoon. A few more storms are possible late this evening that move in from the west. Those have the potential to be a little stronger and contain some wind in the area. Those are most likely after 9pm and should be fading some as they move in. Some 40-60 mph gusts and a few 1″ hail stones would likely be the worst of any severe weather.

Severe Threat
Severe Threat(WOWT)
Severe Risk
Severe Risk(WOWT)

It will be a blustery day as well today too with SSE wind gusts up near 35 mph at times especially late this afternoon and evening.

Tuesday Wind
Tuesday Wind(WOWT)

Steadier showers and a few storms are in the cards Wednesday with a gray and cooler day to go along with. Rain likely continues into Thursday too due to this slow moving storm system.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha fire crews responded to the scene of an underground fire.
Crews repsond to underground fire in downtown Omaha
Man in critical condition after being shot at an Omaha convenience store
Gov. Ricketts: ‘Nebraska stands with Georgia’
Omaha woman billed $90 for a short Uber ride
Twice sentenced for double murder, Nebraska death row inmate dies

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Several chances for rain this week
Mallory’s Evening Forecast - More rain chances and cooler temperatures on the way this week
Monday, April 5th
Mallory's Monday Evening Forecast
Storm Week Logo
First Alert Storm Week - Severe Weather Outlooks and how we use them