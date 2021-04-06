Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Sporadic showers & storms today as we warm well above average

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting on a warm note once again with temps in the 60s out the door! You likely won’t need a coat today due to the temperatures but you may need one if you are caught under a spotty shower. Those are possible as early as 8 am today with a spotty storm possible as well.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

None of the showers will be steady or all that heavy but chances exist at their greatest this morning before backing off a bit this afternoon. A few more storms are possible late this evening that move in from the west. Those have the potential to be a little stronger and contain some wind in the area. Those are most likely after 9pm and should be fading some as they move in. Some 40-60 mph gusts and a few 1″ hail stones would likely be the worst of any severe weather.

Severe Threat (WOWT)

Severe Risk (WOWT)

It will be a blustery day as well today too with SSE wind gusts up near 35 mph at times especially late this afternoon and evening.

Tuesday Wind (WOWT)

Steadier showers and a few storms are in the cards Wednesday with a gray and cooler day to go along with. Rain likely continues into Thursday too due to this slow moving storm system.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

