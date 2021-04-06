Advertisement

Report finds ‘significant increase’ in force by Iowa police

(Phil Anderson)
By RYAN J. FOLEY
Published: Apr. 6, 2021
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - An internal report has found that state police officers in Iowa drew their weapons and used force against suspects significantly more often in 2020 than prior years, due to a major increase in resistance.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety’s annual report on force incidents found that suspects fled in vehicles and on foot from officers far more often in 2020. It found that officers responded by drawing their handguns, shotguns, and rifles 269 times in 2020, an 83% percent increase from the prior year.

Officers also took or ordered suspects to the ground in dozens of more cases compared to 2019.

