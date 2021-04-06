Advertisement

Omaha woman billed $90 for a short Uber ride

(KOTA)
By Mike McKnight
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A short ride caused a long list of unexplained charges for a disabled Omaha woman that depends on Uber for trips to the doctor and pharmacy.

After using Uber 167 times, Lisa Vondra says she’s never been taken for a ride on charges.

“Because I’m on a fixed income I only ever use Uber for short trips,” said Vondra.

During a recent trip of fewer than 10 miles home from the doctor’s office, she notices Uber billed her three times totaling about $90. Lisa says the timing of the unexpected Uber charges temporarily crashed her budget.

“I was unable to pick up my prescription because I didn’t have the money to cover it on the debit card I was using,” said Vondra.

She says it’s not just about money but reputation.

“I’m a loyal customer, I have a 5.0 ranking,” said Vondra.

6 News contacted Uber which confirmed a mistaken charge. Lisa’s account shows about half the bill is reimbursed.

“It is picking up the medication that I need so it’s a big deal to me,” said Vondra.

Despite the billing mistake now corrected, Lisa says she won’t stop contacting Uber for a ride.

“It’s my only means of transportation,” said Vondra.

A spokesperson for Uber says technical glitches are rare and identifying the mistake will lead to changes so it doesn’t happen again.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ricketts: ‘Nebraska stands with Georgia’
Man in critical condition after being shot at an Omaha convenience store
Omaha Police are investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital
Two people in critical condition after crash in West Omaha
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Sunday April 04 COVID-19 update: Vaccination appointments open to ages 16+ in Douglas County Monday
Death of an Iowa inmate under investigation

Latest News

Two injured in crash involving car & SUV - 6:30 pm
Two injured in crash involving car & SUV - 6:30 pm
Omaha fire crews responded to the scene of an underground fire.
Underground fire in downtown Omaha
Phase 1 of nearly $80M Westside district bond issue complete
Governor Ricketts against mandatory vaccines for college - 6:30 pm
Governor Ricketts against mandatory vaccines for college - 6:30 pm