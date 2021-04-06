Midland University first in Nebraska to offer vaccines to students on campus

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Students at Midland University don’t need to go far in order to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

The Fremont-based university will be the first in Nebraska, and one of the first in the U.S., to offer the shots to students on campus.

“We knew that we needed to take away any barrier, roadblock or obstacle that would prevent our students from getting it, and having it on campus seemed like the best possible way to assure that the most students could get the vaccine if they wanted,” says Merritt Nelson, the Vice President of Enrollment at Midland.

The clinic will vaccinate more than 300 students with the single-shot dose of Johnson and Johnson. It was made possible by a strong connection with the Three Rivers Health Department, says Terra Uhing, the Executive Director of the department.

“We have secured 350 vaccines for our students, we had our students sign up for a time slot and tomorrow we will rollout what we understand is the first university in the nation to offer college students the vaccine on campus,” Nelson says.

Upon investigation, 6 News found that the only other university currently offering vaccines for students on campus is North Carolina State.

Nelson says that students were surveyed before the allotment of vaccines was given to the university so they could gauge interest in the shots. When they were offered 350 doses, they accepted them all.

After the clinic on Wednesday afternoon, Nelson says that 80% of campus - students, faculty, and staff - will have been vaccinated. Their goal is to reach 90%.

“We have students from 43 different states that come to school at Midland and so knowing this summer they’re all going to leave, and all come back to Fremont, and for us to do our part and serve our community well and having those students have the opportunity to be vaccinated, we feel good about that,” he says.

Students at Midland are not required to get the vaccine, but Nelson says they are encouraged to get one.

