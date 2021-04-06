David’s Evening Forecast - Tracking storms toward the metro this evening, more rain Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scattered showers and a few storms rolled through the area this morning, through rainfall totals were not overly heavy. Some afternoon sun helped to boost temperatures back into the mid and upper 70s around the metro, with strong south winds gusting over 30mph. A few gusts close to 40mph will remain possible into the evening. Most of the area will be dry through at least 6pm, but storm chances will increase once again later tonight. Storms are expected to develop over central Nebraska and spread our way after 8pm. A few stronger storms are possible in central Nebraska, but storms should be slowly weakening as they move toward the metro. Some heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Storms should taper off after 1am, with just lingering showers by morning.

Cooler weather will take over Wednesday, with temperatures generally in the 50s all day long. Scattered showers are possible in the morning, but there will be some dry time as well. More widespread rain showers will move in during the afternoon and last into the overnight. These showers will likely continue on and off all night, and last into Thursday. While the rain may not be overly heavy, it will likely slowly add up to 1 or 2 inches of rainfall by Thursday night. It will also help to keep us chilly, with temperatures in the 40s to around 50 on Thursday.

Rainfall Potential This Week (WOWT)

Rain should finally move out Friday, with a little afternoon sun warming us back into the 60s. There is a slight chance for some additional showers Friday night into Saturday, but rainfall amounts should be light. More 60s and sunshine on the way for the weekend. Cooler conditions will settle in for next week, temperatures likely below average beginning on Monday, and lasting for several days.

Cooler Temperatures Next Week (WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.