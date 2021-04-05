Advertisement

Woman in back of ambulance dies in New York crash

By WABC staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, NY (WABC) - A T-bone collision between an ambulance and a sedan in Brooklyn Sunday left one woman dead and eight people injured.

The woman who died was a patient being taken in the ambulance after suffering a cardiac arrest.

It’s not clear if her cause of death was the heart attack or the impact of the crash.

Investigators are trying to determine who had the right of way in the accident, which took place in the Flatlands area of Brooklyn.

All eight of the other victims in the accident are reported to have suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ricketts: ‘Nebraska stands with Georgia’
Man in critical condition after being shot at an Omaha convenience store
Omaha Police are investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital
Two people in critical condition after crash in West Omaha
Death of an Iowa inmate under investigation
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Sunday April 04 COVID-19 update: Vaccination appointments open to ages 16+ in Douglas County Monday

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, pedestrians pass a GameStop store on 14th Street at...
GameStop finally announces a share sale
Emotional testimony is given Thursday morning by George Floyd's girlfriend in the trial of the...
Trial in Floyd’s death expected to turn to ex-cop Chauvin’s training
U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in...
Latest attack pushes US Capitol Police further toward crisis
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks as the Senate Rules Committee...
Biden’s big infrastructure plan hits McConnell, GOP blockade
The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter was just east of the Los Angeles International...
Minor 4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in Los Angeles area