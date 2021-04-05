Volleyball NCAA Tournament field released, Huskers and Bluejays know what’s ahead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska is the fifth overall seed and the top two seed of the four in the NCAA Tournament. The Huskers earn a bye and will open up against the winner Texas State - Utah Valley. That will be on April 15th at 2:30 p.m. a day after the tournament begins. This is not an ideal situation for the Huskers, John Cook said he almost rather play in the first round. His team will be off for three weeks before touching the floor at CHI Health Center in the second round.

Creighton will play Morehead State in the first round on April 14th, a matchup of two teams that won conference tournament championships. The winner will play Florida in the second round.

The Bluejays plus Nebraska and UNO are giving the NCAA their floors to use in the convention side. That’s where the first three rounds will be played.

“We’re helping out with that because otherwise, it would be a crappy floor on cement and hopefully they will put padding underneath these floors and use the Taraflex floors which would be a lot easier on the athletes, you start throwing Sport Court over cement these athletes are going to have a lot of issues,” said Cook.

The NCAA also reached out to Nebraska volleyball to put together a weight room.

There will not be tickets for the first three rounds, once the tournament moves into the arena will there be tickets available. That will happen in the round of eight. To summarize the first three rounds will not have tickets, the final three will and there are thousands for sale.

