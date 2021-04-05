Advertisement

Teens in Douglas County get vaccinated

By Brian Mastre
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of young people in Douglas County are taking advantage of local health officials’ decision to expand vaccinations to those 16 and older.

The spots are filling up fast, there are seven different sites that had a number of available appointments last night before midnight and they are full now.

The earliest opening 6 News saw for first doses is Friday. 6 News stopped at one of the county’s vaccinations clinics in South Omaha and we noticed a handful of people between the ages of 16-18 who needed to have a parent with them to get vaccinated.

“It’s exciting because I’m ready to get things back to normal in my life and start hanging with friends again and doing normal teenage stuff,” said Marian High School senior CeCe West.

Since CeCe is 17, she needs a parent or legal guardian with her today. Her mom ended up getting vaccinated this afternoon as well.

Now that Douglas County has opened up vaccinations to everyone 16 and older, they’ve also offered more dates. Before the signup page looked ahead two weeks for appointments, now you can sign up a month in advance.

