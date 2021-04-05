Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warm & blustery today before some midweek rain & storms

By Rusty Lord
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are a couple of sprinkles leftover very early this morning along with a few wind gusts. Those will zip out of here quickly and leave us with sunny and breezy weather the rest of the day. Enjoy another afternoon in the 80s along with wind gusts out of the south up to 35 mph.

There is a small chance of a storm or two northwest of the metro this evening but most of us will likely stay dry. The best chance for those is near Norfolk and there is the threat of an isolated severe storm too.

Slightly more widespread showers and storms are in the forecast Tuesday afternoon then again with a few storms in the evening. There is the threat of an isolated severe storm with hail and wind Tuesday evening but again, nothing widespread is expected.

More showers and a few storms are likely again Wednesday lingering into Thursday. That will cool us off as well but will hopefully bring some widespread rain that is beneficial.

