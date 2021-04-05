Monday April 05 COVID-19 update: DCHD plans for more vaccine clinics this week

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Please note that 6 News did not publish any COVID-19 updates on Saturday as no relevant updates were available to report.

Keep scrolling to find helpful links and other information, including phone numbers to call for help getting signed up for your vaccine.

Douglas County plans on multiple vaccine clinics this week

Health officials are planning for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Relevant Community Church in Elkhorn on Tuesday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. They say about 700 Moderna doses out of 2,000 are still available for the clinic.

On Friday, April 9, DCHD will add clinics to the 36th and L site in the Stockyard Plaza at 3505 L Street. At this site from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., people can get the Moderna vaccine and from 3:30 p.m.-8 p.m., people can get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The same hours and vaccine offerings will repeat at Omaha North High School on Sunday, April 11.

Douglas County cases update

DCHD said Monday that it had confirmed 325 new positive COVID-19 cases and one new death. This brings the community total to 67,650 cases and 683 deaths.

The rolling seven-day average now stands at 142, nearly twice as high as about two weeks ago. The positivity rate last week was 22.3%

DCHD officials say due to data issues, there will not be any recovery updates for today.

Iowa opens vaccinations to all adults as virus spreads

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa has opened coronavirus vaccination to everyone age 16 and older. The expansion Monday comes as the state deals with increasing spread of the virus. State public health officials reported 68 more deaths on Sunday. There’s a delay between a death and the processing of death certificates, so many of those people died weeks earlier. An Iowa public health spokeswoman says the high number on Sunday reflected a number of year-end reports received by the state. Iowa has seen 5,822 people die of COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the state has the 16th-highest overall coronavirus death rate in the nation with 184 deaths per 100,000 since the pandemic began.

National Public Health Week starts April 5-11

NPHW theme this year is “Building Bridges to Better Health.” The purpose of NPHW is to educate the public, health professionals, and lawmakers about issues important to improving public health.

They have been sponsored by the American Public Health Association since 1995.

Douglas County opens COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduling to 16+ Monday, April 5

The health department made the announcement on Sunday that residents 16+ in Douglas County will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, April 5 at 9 a.m.

The vaccines are working and the good life is in sight, but Douglas County is still seeing small spikes in cases. We... Posted by Douglas County Health Department on Monday, April 5, 2021

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

North Omaha: Vaccinations will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the state’s vaccination registry.

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC, 710 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area that will be added to this list include:

The Nebraska Medical Center Bellevue Pharmacy, 2510 Bellevue Medical Center Drive, Suite 100, Bellevue NE 68123

Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 5150 Center, Omaha NE 68106 NE

Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 1000 South 178th St., Omaha NE 68118

Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 14591 Stony Brook Blvd., Omaha NE 68137

Nebraska Medicine Pharmacy at Lauritzen Outpatient Center, 4014 Leavenworth St., Omaha NE 68198

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Hy-Vee | Walmart | Sam’s Club | Kohll’s

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics for eligible residents are offered by appointment at the following locations:

CHI Immanuel Medical Center , located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway.

Methodist Health System , 720 N. 114th St.

Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic , located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue.

Creighton University’s Rasmussen Center , located at 702 N. 17th St.

Douglas County Health Department vaccination site – South Omaha, 3505 L St. (former Hy-Vee location). The site replaces the clinic formerly available at the Kroc Center.

TEMPORARY CLINIC: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting April 1.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

LA VISTA CLINICS: A second-dose clinic will be held April 18 — three weeks after the first-dose clinic on Sunday, March 28 — at the Embassy Suites LaVista Conference Center, located at 12520 Westport Parkway.

Sarpy/Cass County

Sarpy/Cass County Health Department is planning several vaccination clinics in upcoming weeks from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the dates below for residents born in 1961 or earlier, and Phase 1A and 1B populations. Get the link to sign up for an appointment on the health department’s website.

TUE April 6 – Beardmore Event Center (Courtyard by Marriott) , located at 3730 Raynor Parkway, Bellevue.

WED April 7 – La Vista Conference Center (Embassy Suites), located at 12520 Westport Parkway.

LA VISTA CLINICS: A second-dose clinic will be held April 18 — three weeks after the first-dose clinic on Sunday, March 28 — at the Embassy Suites LaVista Conference Center, located at 12520 Westport Parkway.

Off-line help

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

TEST NEBRASKA HOTLINE: To get answers about Test Nebraska tests, results, communications, etc., call 402-207-9377.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. Other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

