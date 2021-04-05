Mallory’s Evening Forecast - More rain chances and cooler temperatures on the way this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday marked yet another day in the 80s after an unseasonably warm morning in the 50s and 60s. Southerly winds gusting up to 40 mph have ushered in summer-like air, and slightly higher humidity. This has given us just enough instability to pop a few showers and small thunderstorms near Lincoln, Nebraska City, and Shenandoah Monday evening.

A better chance for storms – some strong - will remain just northwest of the WOWT viewing area this evening, as a cold front approaches. Wind gusts 50 to 65 mph will be the main weather hazard. A storm could clip the Norfolk area, but most of us should not be impacted.

Few strong storms possible northwest Monday evening (WOWT)

Partly cloudy skies take us into the overnight hours, with mild low temperatures in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are on tap Tuesday, with highs warming into the mid to upper-70s. Winds will be high yet again, with gusts up to 35 mph.

Gusty winds yet again Tuesday (WOWT)

A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out throughout the day, but a better chance for storms arrives during the evening and early overnight hours. A few of these storms could carry a hail or wind threat.

Wednesday’s high will likely occur around midnight, with cooler air filling in for the rest of the day. Periods of showers and a few storms are likely, with lingering wrap-around showers and even cooler temperatures Thursday.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

