Mallory’s Evening Forecast - More rain chances and cooler temperatures on the way this week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday marked yet another day in the 80s after an unseasonably warm morning in the 50s and 60s. Southerly winds gusting up to 40 mph have ushered in summer-like air, and slightly higher humidity. This has given us just enough instability to pop a few showers and small thunderstorms near Lincoln, Nebraska City, and Shenandoah Monday evening.
A better chance for storms – some strong - will remain just northwest of the WOWT viewing area this evening, as a cold front approaches. Wind gusts 50 to 65 mph will be the main weather hazard. A storm could clip the Norfolk area, but most of us should not be impacted.
Partly cloudy skies take us into the overnight hours, with mild low temperatures in the upper-50s and lower-60s.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies are on tap Tuesday, with highs warming into the mid to upper-70s. Winds will be high yet again, with gusts up to 35 mph.
A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out throughout the day, but a better chance for storms arrives during the evening and early overnight hours. A few of these storms could carry a hail or wind threat.
Wednesday’s high will likely occur around midnight, with cooler air filling in for the rest of the day. Periods of showers and a few storms are likely, with lingering wrap-around showers and even cooler temperatures Thursday.
