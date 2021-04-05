Advertisement

Inmates stage uprising at St. Louis jail dogged by unrest

News outlets report a riot broke out Sunday night at the St. Louis City Justice Center. Law...
News outlets report a riot broke out Sunday night at the St. Louis City Justice Center. Law enforcement has responded to bring the jail under control.(Source: KMOV via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Inmates have broken windows, set a fire and thrown debris at a St. Louis jail that has been plagued by uprisings in recent months.

News outlets report the riot broke out Sunday night at the City Justice Center. Law enforcement has responded to bring the jail under control. It’s unclear whether anyone was injured.

The jail has been the site of multiple riots over the past several months, including a revolt in February involving more than 100 detainees.

Inmates have voiced concerns about conditions at the jail and the coronavirus pandemic. A task force has been appointed to examine the issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ricketts: ‘Nebraska stands with Georgia’
Man in critical condition after being shot at an Omaha convenience store
Omaha Police are investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital
Two people in critical condition after crash in West Omaha
Death of an Iowa inmate under investigation
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Sunday April 04 COVID-19 update: Vaccination appointments open to ages 16+ in Douglas County Monday

Latest News

FILE - In this July 18, 2019, file photo, a sign is displayed at an AT&T retail store in Miami....
Corporations gave over $50 million to voting restriction backers
U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in...
Latest attack pushes US Capitol Police further toward crisis
The show was a pre-recorded, all-virtual affair in which winners accepted their honors online.
'Ma Rainey,' 'The Crown' and 'Schitt's Creek' win multiple honors at SAG Awards
Emotional testimony is given Thursday morning by George Floyd's girlfriend in the trial of the...
Trial in Floyd’s death expected to turn to ex-cop Chauvin’s training
Monday Forecast
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warm & blustery today before some midweek rain & storms