Gov. Pete Ricketts updates Nebraska COVID-19 response

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is giving an update on the state’s COVID-19 response at 10 a.m. Monday.

The governor opened Monday’s news conference with a word of caution about containing the spread of COVID-19, noting that after 18 weeks of declining hospitalizations, Nebraska was seeing an increase.

“We are seeing more virus out there in the community,” he said, reminding Nebraskans of the “three Cs.”

With the nation due to receive 5.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week — more than double the previous allotments — Nebraska is expecting to get 27,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson, 25,740 doses of Pfizer, and 19,200 Moderna doses. The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program is expanding to 40,000 pharmacies nationwide, but the governor said the state hasn’t been informed specifically how many doses will be coming into Nebraska communities through this program.

As the state moves into Phase 2B, expanding the option for local health districts to make vaccine available to all residents ages 16 or 18 and older, depending on which vaccine is made available, Ricketts urged Nebraskans to register for notification on eligibility at vaccinate.ne.gov or call 1-833-998-2275 for assistance doing so.

Ricketts said Nebraska has ranked in the top five nationwide for the vaccination of seniors and vulnerable populations, and 14th for vaccinating of populations of 100,000 or more. That’s down from last week when the state was ranked eighth, but the governor said those rankings fluctuate often.

The bottom line is that Nebraskans should get vaccinated, he said.

“We want to get people vaccinated because ultimately that’s how we get through this pandemic,” Ricketts said.

The governor received his COVID-10 vaccination on Saturday in Omaha. He said he had a sore arm afterward, but that’s it.

Josie Rodriguez, with the Department of Health Disparities, said Nebraska is working to advance health equity in the state.

