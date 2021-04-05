Fire crews called to fight landfill blaze in Elkhorn

ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire at a landfill west of Omaha.

The fire broke out about 7 p.m. Saturday at the Pheasant Point landfill near 216th and Pawnee streets, where heavy smoke was seen billowing from the site.

A few fire trucks were called to the scene but left just after 8 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

