Fire crews called to fight landfill blaze in Elkhorn
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a fire at a landfill west of Omaha.
The fire broke out about 7 p.m. Saturday at the Pheasant Point landfill near 216th and Pawnee streets, where heavy smoke was seen billowing from the site.
A few fire trucks were called to the scene but left just after 8 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
