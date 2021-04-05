Douglas County to open COVID-19 vaccines to those 16-years-old and up

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A massive push is launching to get as many people in Douglas County vaccinated as possible, the health department opening up vaccinations to those 16 and older starting no later than Monday morning.

“We are in a race to get people vaccinated, because you know nationally and even statewide we’ve plateaued and started to see an increase in cases,” said Phil Rooney. Douglas County Health Department.

There was 64 percent increase in COVID cases last week among those between the ages of 40 and 59, compared to the previous week, and a 58 percent jump among people between the ages of 20 and 39.

“Well, I think that got everyone’s attention,” said Rooney. “I don’t think there’s any doubt about that.”

Ready for what could be an onslaught as hundreds of thousands more people become eligible for the shot.

“We have a lot of people staffing the phone lines tomorrow because we know there could be a back up,” said Rooney. The health department’s asking people to book appointments on their website; set to open up to those 16 and older no later than 9 a.m. Monday.

“We know that there are more appointments that have been loaded into the system in there, so people will be able to book that and we have other clinics opening up around the community so we think we’ll be able to hand it,” said Rooney.

58-year-old David Hendry, received the COVID vaccine Sunday at a mass clinic in Omaha. “As long as they get the seniors done, and the vets, and the needy done, that’s all that matters,” said Hendry.

Health officials are confident they can start vaccinating those younger, without out leaving behind those older and more vulnerable.

“We do have our data that shows that a very good percentage of those individuals have been vaccinated at this point,” said Rooney. “So there will be some more targeted efforts for those and they do remain eligible so we will get them in.”

In the meantime the focus is on getting as many people protected as possible. “We will see how it flows out,” said Rooney. “But there are other clinic opportunities coming up so we’ll be able to take care of a lot people here pretty quickly.”

As of late Sunday night, it appears the Douglas County Health Department has opened registration to those 16 and older. Prior to going to air at 10 o’clock 6 News staff was able to go online and walk through the steps to register in that age group.

