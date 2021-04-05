Advertisement

Cedar Rapids police investigating fatal stabbing at hotel

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - Police in Cedar Rapids are investigating the fatal stabbing of a man over the weekend at a local motel.

Police say in a news release that the stabbing happened around midnight Sunday when someone called 911 to report a person had been stabbed in a Residence Inn guest room. Arriving officers and paramedics found a 33-year-old man who had been stabbed in his upper torso.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, died at the scene. Police say two men at the scene of the stabbing were arrested.

That included 39-year-old Victoriano Dias-Barrera, who was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and other counts. The second man, 29-year-old Anthony Diaz, was arrested on a Texas warrant charging him with murder in a separate case in that state.

