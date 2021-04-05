Advertisement

Authorities: Iowa woman killed by out-of-control grass fire

The aftermath of a ditch fire that grew out of control and killed a woman near Marion on...
The aftermath of a ditch fire that grew out of control and killed a woman near Marion on Monday, April 5, 2021.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Iowa (AP) - Authorities in eastern Iowa say a woman has been killed by a grass fire she was attending that grew out of control.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the incident happened Sunday afternoon near a soccer complex north of Marion. Investigators say, Carol Woodson, 79, of Marion, had been trying to tend the fire.

Emergency responders found Woodson on the ground, engulfed in smoke and flames. She died at the scene.

The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office is helping with the investigation into her death.

