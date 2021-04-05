Advertisement

2 killed in separate vehicle crashes in Iowa

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Two people have died in as many days in traffic accidents on Iowa roads.

The Des Moines Register reports that 73-year-old Hazel Ann Griffiths of Brooklyn was killed in a Tama County crash. The Iowa State Patrol says Griffiths was driving west on County Road E66 at around 6:50 a.m. Monday when she failed to stop at a stop sign and entered eastbound traffic of U.S. HWY 30 where she collided with another vehicle, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and the other driver was transported to a hospital. A two-vehicle crash Sunday evening south of Madrid, Iowa, killed 65-year-old David Turner of Des Moines man.

