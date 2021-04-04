University of Illinois campus on Moline riverfront pursued

MOLINE, Iowa (AP) - Officials in Moline have been pursuing the possibility of bringing a University of Illinois school of engineering to riverfront land for at least six months, according to newly obtained records.

The Quad City Times reports that the city already has a college of engineering just a mile away - at Western Illinois University’s Quad-Cities riverfront campus. But Mayor Stephanie Acri has raised enrollment concerns and talked about bringing other programs to the Quad-Cities.

The Quad-City Times and Dispatch/Argus learned through an open records request that the land that will be vacated by the demolition of an Interstate 74 bridge was being considered as a possible site for the University of Illinois program.

