Advertisement

University of Illinois campus on Moline riverfront pursued

(kwqc)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Iowa (AP) - Officials in Moline have been pursuing the possibility of bringing a University of Illinois school of engineering to riverfront land for at least six months, according to newly obtained records.

The Quad City Times reports that the city already has a college of engineering just a mile away - at Western Illinois University’s Quad-Cities riverfront campus. But Mayor Stephanie Acri has raised enrollment concerns and talked about bringing other programs to the Quad-Cities.

The Quad-City Times and Dispatch/Argus learned through an open records request that the land that will be vacated by the demolition of an Interstate 74 bridge was being considered as a possible site for the University of Illinois program.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police are investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital
Two people in critical condition after crash in West Omaha
Arrest made during Douglas County process server call
UPDATE: Endangered missing man found
Parents among 3 charged in death of 5-month-old Iowa baby
Bald eagle population soaring in Nebraska following nationwide trend

Latest News

Gov. Ricketts: ‘Nebraska stands with Georgia’
Governor Ricketts gets COVID-19 vaccine-10 p.m.
Governor Ricketts gets COVID-19 vaccine-10 p.m.
Easter Sunday Forecast
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Even warmer weather in store for Easter Sunday
Sunday, April 4th
Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast