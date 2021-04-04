Advertisement

Omaha metro churches prepare for Easter Sunday

By WOWT Staff Reports
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Churches across the Omaha metro are preparing for in-person services, providing a much different scene than Easter Sunday last year.

Last week, churches went virtual for services. 6 News stopped by St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Gretna to see what things will look like for Easter Sunday.

People will be encouraged to wear masks and there will be social distancing between pews and people have to sign up for mass online ahead of time.

“We allow people to print off their programs if they are more comfortable doing that. We are still taking communion section by section so people aren’t passing by one another too closely. We are just trying to make people comfortable,” said Father Jeff Loseke.

Extra seating has also been added and people can still stream from home. Certain churches within the Archdiocese of Omaha will also add extra masses depending on the size of the church.

