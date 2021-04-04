Man’s scooter stolen in Dundee

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man spends his stimulus check on a new electric scooter only to have it stolen weeks later.

The man with multiple sclerosis says he’s bound to his Dundee neighborhood after somebody went out of their way to steal a new scooter hidden in his backyard.

It happened sometime Thursday or Friday in Dundee. Mike Thompson says his prime mobility scooter was covered underneath the steps of his back deck.

He noticed it went missing Friday morning and just replaced an outdated scooter that was unreliable.

“You can’t get parts for it because it’s so old. I had the opportunity to where I could get a new one, and I got it, but it’s long gone,” said Thompson.

The hard part is, it didn’t come with a serial number. Mike says the best way of spotting it is by its added reflectors and busted corner near the front right wheel.

He says he filed a report with the Omaha Police and is supposed to talk to them more later this week.

Mike says he’s received support online but would be happy to see his scooter find its way back to him.

