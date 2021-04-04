Advertisement

Man in critical condition after being shot at an Omaha convenience store

(Phil Anderson)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a convenience store Saturday night.

Officers went to 20th and Maple Street for a shooting at 10:06 p.m. They found Deandre Jimerson, 31, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Omaha Fire Dept took Jimerson to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition but officials say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Jimerson told police he was shot during an altercation at a convenience store at 2704 Florence Blvd.

6 News will continue to give updates.

