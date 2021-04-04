Mallory’s Evening Forecast – Spotty storm chance overnight then back into the 80s Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What an unseasonably WARM Easter weekend! Omaha saw its first 80° day of 2021 on Saturday, with highs Sunday pushing 90° in spots! Our climate “normal” for this time of year is a high right around 60°.

Clouds will increase Sunday night, keeping temperatures from dropping past the upper-50s. A spotty shower or storm is possible overnight and into early Monday morning, but widespread rain is not expected.

Most of Monday should stay dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid-80s. Winds could gust up to 35 mph.

Wind gusts 30 to 35 mph possible Monday (WOWT)

As a cold front approaches from the northwest Monday evening, a few spotty storms are possible – primarily for northeastern Nebraska.

A greater coverage of scattered showers and storms moves in Tuesday evening through Thursday afternoon, as a low pressure system tracks through the region. We’ll keep an eye out for any severe weather potential!

Highs on Tuesday will still be far above-normal, topping out in the mid-70s. We’ll drop into the 60s for highs Wednesday, and may not make it out of the 50s Thursday due to lingering rain and clouds.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Conditions will remain windy throughout the workweek due to changes in temperature and pressure!

