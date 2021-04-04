Advertisement

Iowa State crew club president discusses boat’s capsizing

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) - The president of the Iowa State University student crew club says winds that had been forecast to remain low picked up suddenly, causing a boat to capsize before the crew could return to shore, drowning two members on March 28.

Crew Club President Alexis Aurandt told WHO-TV on Saturday that after crew members rowed onto the lake, the winds picked up out of nowhere, and the crew’s boat was surrounded by 1-foot waves. She says after the crew turned to get back to shore, a wave went under the boat and knocked it over.

Crew members were not wearing life vests but all crew members had passed swim tests. The university and a national rowing association are investigating the accident.

