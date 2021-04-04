Gov. Ricketts: ‘Nebraska stands with Georgia’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A day after Major League Baseball handed an economic blow to the city of Atlanta, citing the state’s new election law, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts tweeted in support of fellow Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, stating on Saturday that Nebraska stands in solidarity with Georgia.

Ricketts tweeted Saturday that the recent corporate attacks on the Georgia legislation ”are promoting Democratic disinformation” while Kemp, who signed his state’s election reform bill into law March 25, “is expanding voting options in Georgia” — by way of a voting law President Biden called “Jim Crow in 21st century.”

Nebraska stands with Georgia and supports their work to promote integrity and access in voting. — Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) April 3, 2021

Ricketts made the comment on social media on Saturday. Dissent among some organizations and corporations prompted Major League Baseball to pull the July 13 All-Star game from Atlanta over the state’s election updates — the first economic backlash since Kent signed the controversial election bill into law.

Precious McKesson, who made history in December as she cast Nebraska’s “blue dot” electoral vote for Democrat Joe Biden, responded to the tweet saying that not all Nebraskans feel the same way about the Georgia law, but has since removed her posts.

Precious McKesson tweet (WOWT)

The controversy surrounding Georgia’s new election law first spread to corporate America as Delta Air Lines and The Coca-Cola Co., two of the state’s best-known brands, called the new law “unacceptable,” although they had a hand in writing it. Similar dissent also cropped up in Texas as American Airlines, which is based in Fort Worth, came out against restrictive voting measures pending in the state that have a favorable path to reaching Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk in the coming weeks.

Pressure continues to mount on leading companies in Arizona and other states as well: A joint statement from executives at nearly 200 companies, including HP, Microsoft, PayPal, Target, Twitter, Uber and Under Armour, took aim at state legislation “threatening to make voting more difficult” and said “elections are not improved” when lawmakers impose new barriers to voting.

Georgia’s law requires a photo identification to vote absentee by mail. It also shortens how long voters have to request an absentee ballot and limits where ballot drop boxes can be placed and when they can be used.

Republican supporters say the law is needed to restore confidence in Georgia’s elections after former President Trump’s made baseless claims of widespread fraud there — actions now under the scrutiny of a grand jury. Democrats call it a power grab after big Democratic wins in recent months and say it will restrict voting access, especially for voters of color.

Protest of the bill was immediate. Georgia state police arrested state Rep. Park Cannon, an Atlanta Democrat, after she said she wanted to see Republican Gov. Brian Kemp sign the law.

Biden also spoken out against the Georgia law that same day, urging Congress to pass national voting standards that would include automatic voter registration nationwide, allow former felons to vote — an allowance Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds enacted in Iowa via executive order last year — and limit the ways states can remove registered voters from the rolls.

“This is Jim Crow in the 21st century,” Biden said in a statement. “It must end. We have a moral and constitutional obligation to act.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

