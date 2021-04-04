For the love of bunnies on Easter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Every year people spend millions of dollars celebrating the Easter holiday. Many spend money on clothes, Easter dinner, or Easter baskets for their children.

But it’s the chocolate Easter Bunny that is a special treat for children young and old.

Since 1977 they have been making sweet treats at the Old Market Candy Shop and at this time of year, the chocolate Easter Bunny is the star of the show.

“The Easter rabbit is the most iconic piece of candy for Easter. People will come in a week or two early and tell us that they want this many rabbits for this many grandchildren,” said Shawn Davis, Old Market Candy Shop.

They make all the rabbits and chocolate ducks and chocolate symbols of the season.

“All the stuff that you see always reminds you of growing up as a kid, whether you had a big Easter basket, there’s always like tons of bunnies in there,” said Mike Pivonka, Old Market Candy Shop.

The Easter treats take Heather Bullis back to her childhood, bringing back memories of how Heather and her sister would eat chocolate bunnies.

“I kind of felt bad for them, so I would bite off the tail and I’d nibble off the feet, cause I like didn’t want to hurt them. My sister would just start right in with the ears and then the head would be gone,” said Bullis.

Thank goodness they will continue to make chocolate Easter bunnies at the Old Market Candy Shop and more memories to go along with the classic Easter treat.

According to a Wallethub poll, 78% of people believe the proper way to eat the chocolate Easter Bunny is the ears first.

