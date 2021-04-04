Advertisement

Ex-superintendent of Sioux City wastewater plant sentenced

The Sioux City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The Sioux City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant.(Courtesy: City of Sioux City)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - The former superintendent of Sioux City’s wastewater treatment plant has been sentenced to three months in prison for his part in a scheme to manipulate water sample test results.

Jay Niday was sentenced Thursday after he pleaded guilty in October to conspiracy and falsifying or providing inaccurate information. He was also fined $6,000 and must serve two years of supervised probation after he serves his sentence.

Prosecutors said Niday and Patrick Schwarte manipulated chlorine levels to make it appear the city was meeting federal E. coli standards. Schwarte, a plant shift supervisor, was sentenced in November to two years probation and a $5,000 fine.

