Death of an Iowa inmate under investigation

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Iowa Dept of Corrections made an announcement on Saturday of an inmate’s death.

Officials say, Terry Scott Dudley, 44, died of suspected suicide at 4:43 p.m. on Friday, April 2.

Dudley was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics on March 31 after the Anamosa State Penitentiary staff found him unresponsive in his cell.

He was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder from Polk County and started his sentence on May 30, 1998.

