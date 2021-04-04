Advertisement

Creighton wins BIG EAST Tournament championship, locks up NCAA automatic bid

By Joe Nugent
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton is making it tradition, the Bluejays have won a sixth BIG EAST Tournament championship in seven seasons. At D.J. Sokol Arena Creighton beat Marquette in four sets after losing the first, 18-25, 25-19, 31-29, 25-22.

Dropping the first against this team in this match wasn’t and hasn’t been a problem. It’s actually happened twice before, on both occasions Creighton won the championship, this marks the third time.

Naomi Hickman is the Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament with 12 kills, five blocks and .579 hitting in the finale. The third set proved to be a turning point, Creighton came back from a 20-13 hole to win 31-29.

With the tournament title comes an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament which will also be played in Omaha. The 48-team field will be revealed Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.

