Council Bluffs holiday house celebrates Easter

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - Back at it again, the Council Bluffs holiday house is showing off for this Easter Sunday.

After yet another paint change, the popular home now features pastel yellows, purples, blues, and of course Easter baskets. This is now the sixth time that Mark Ratashak has changed his home for a holiday.

The painting projects were started during the pandemic and this particular design was a lot more work.

”It was at least four times the work. The other was like a fourth, you paint the body one color and the trim another. This one I’ve got eight different colors on it, plus you know the body on each side’s different. And I’ve got my shutters up and more decorations for Easter,” said Ratashak.

Ratashak has noticed more people driving down his street and slowing down to take pictures. He’s already thinking of what he is going to do next.

”You know, eventually it’ll be, you know after the 4th, you know I’m going to have to paint something else. I think my house has had enough,” said Ratashak.

Ratashak is also planning a surprise holiday to paint for between now and the fourth of July.

Homeowner Mark Ratashak celebrating Easter at the Council Bluffs holiday house. (4/42021) (PHOTO: Leigh Waldman WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.