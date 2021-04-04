Advertisement

Assault at TSCI sends inmate to hospital

Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT
TECUMSEH, Neb. (KOLN) -An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution went to the hospital this morning for the treatment of serious injuries resulting from an assault by two other inmates. The assault happened in an outside yard, shortly after 11:00 a.m.

During the incident, the injured inmate received cuts and puncture wounds to his arms and torso. Two homemade weapons were recovered by staff members. TSCI was placed on modified operations* and an investigation launched into the assault.

Findings of the investigation will be provided to the county attorney for determination of criminal prosecution. The NDCS disciplinary process will be utilized with sanctions, such as loss of good time, applied according to the rules and regulations.

