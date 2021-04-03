Two people in critical condition after crash in West Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital in critical condition, Saturday morning.

It happened a little before 12:30 a.m. near 144th and W. Center Rd.

Police say three cars collided, two SUVs crashed head-on.

They say the two drivers of the SUVs were taken to the hospital with critical injuries, but are expected to survive.

Investigators say they do believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

