Two people in critical condition after crash in West Omaha
Omaha Police say they believe alcohol may have been a factor
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital in critical condition, Saturday morning.
It happened a little before 12:30 a.m. near 144th and W. Center Rd.
Police say three cars collided, two SUVs crashed head-on.
They say the two drivers of the SUVs were taken to the hospital with critical injuries, but are expected to survive.
Investigators say they do believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
