Advertisement

‘She hugged me immediately:’ N.Y. state trooper finds toddler lost in the woods

By Spectrum News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BRISTOL, N.Y. (SPECTRUM NEWS) - A little girl is home safe after she went missing in the woods thanks to the actions of a New York state trooper.

The 2-year-old had been missing for about an hour last Saturday when Brian Hotchkiss found her on top of a rock in the middle of a stream.

“She was laying on her stomach on a rock. I was calling her name and ran over to her,” Hotchkiss said. “And I saw her arm move and I knew she was alive.”

“My heart just dropped. She hugged me immediately and wouldn’t let go,” Hotchkiss said.
“My heart just dropped. She hugged me immediately and wouldn’t let go,” Hotchkiss said.(New York State Police via CNN Newsource)

Hotchkiss said the girl was cold but seemed to be alright.

“My heart just dropped. She hugged me immediately and wouldn’t let go,” Hotchkiss said.

Police said she was then taken to a hospital for a checkup and is doing fine.

Copyright 2021 Spectrum News via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash near 49th & NW Radial Hwy has left one person dead, and the driver facing motor vehicle...
Driver facing motor-vehicle homicide charges after fatal crash on Northwest Radial Highway
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
SNAP benefits increasing 15% on Tuesday
Parents are asking for more security at The Hub after a pattern of violence and fighting has...
Council Bluffs parents call for increased safety at The Hub
Omaha Police are investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital
Two people in critical condition after crash in West Omaha

Latest News

Cat dies in house fire near 108th Street
COVID-19 cases are rising in some states, but there is good news on the vaccine front. (Source:...
CDC issues new guidelines as vaccinations increase
House fire near 121st & Grover.
House fire near 121st & Grover
‘She hugged me immediately:’ N.Y. state trooper finds toddler lost in the woods