Advertisement

Parents among 3 charged in death of 5-month-old Iowa baby

(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELDON, Iowa (AP) - The parents of a 5-month-old baby who died in July in northwestern Iowa are among three people now charged in the infant’s death.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 20-year-old Lawrence Ruotolo and 21-year-old Brittanee Baker, both of Sheldon, have been charged with child endangerment causing bodily injury in the July 31 death of their daughter.

Authorities say 49-year-old Stacie Hurlburt of Sheldon has been charged with a misdemeanor count of accessory after the fact.

O’Brien County prosecutors say in court records that the baby was fatally injured while in Ruotolo’s care and that he and the two other women charged made up a story that the child had been injured by a lamp knocked over by cats.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delivery drivers say they weren't paid
Unpaid delivery drivers say folded Omaha company owes them a final paycheck
Creighton's Christian Bishop celebrates after scoring during the first half of the team's NCAA...
Christian Bishop to transfer from Creighton
A crash near 49th & NW Radial Hwy has left one person dead, and the driver facing motor vehicle...
Driver facing motor-vehicle homicide charges after fatal crash on Northwest Radial Highway
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Yutan residents push back on solar farm
‘Go somewhere else’: Yutan residents grow frustrated with solar farm developers

Latest News

Animal rights group says 91 pigs died in cold at pork plant
2 W. Nebraska college students die at aviation facility
Iowa’s Luka Garza named AP men’s college player of the year
Jury delivers mixed verdict in Iowa robbery, police shootout