Omaha Beef begins season with sock donations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Beef Football team plays for the first time since its season was shut down due to the pandemic.

The team says the Omaha community is a big reason why it’s still here for its 22nd season tonight. That’s why they’re asking fans to bring out brand new tube socks for the Open Door Misson.

Socks are maybe the most important item for people facing homelessness. That’s why tonight’s promotion is “Sock it to ‘em” night.

There's still time to get your tickets for the Omaha Beef Faith & Family Night, which benefits Open Door Mission! ​ ​The... Posted by Open Door Mission on Friday, March 26, 2021

Open Door Mission says fans who bring socks are allowed to throw them on the field when the Beef score their first touchdown tonight.

“Sometimes they have a lot of holes in them. Who wants to wear a wet pair of socks? By having new socks to give to our guests, it’s a blessing that most of us take for granted,” said Deb Saraka, Open Door Mission.

It’s an exciting night for the players too. The pandemic forced the Beef to end their season one game into their 2020 campaign.

Tonight’s game against Iowa Crusaders starts at 6:30 p.m. and the donations will be sent to Open Door Mission.

