Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Beautiful Saturday ahead! Warmer and breezy Easter

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a mid-week cool-down, we’re looking to continue a warming trend through Easter Weekend!

Saturday is starting off with temperatures in the 40s and mostly clear skies. Plentiful sunshine is in store for the day, with much lighter winds than what we experienced Friday. A beautiful day overall, with highs Saturday afternoon in the upper-70s! Mostly clear skies carry us into the overnight hours, with lows dropping into the upper-40s.

Hour by hour forecast Saturday
Hour by hour forecast Saturday(WOWT)

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies return Sunday with highs climbing into the mid-80s! Winds will pick up once again, with gusts up to 25 mph.

The weekend will remain dry for any of your outdoor plans, with a storm chance returning late Easter night into Monday morning. Highs Monday will once again climb into the 80s, before another chance for storms arrives late.

Our taste of summer comes to an end by mid-week. A front will move through Tuesday, sparking additional showers and thunderstorms from the evening into overnight hours. Highs Tuesday should still be well above-normal, in the 70s.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Highs in the 60s move in for the rest of the week, with lingering rain possible Wednesday into Thursday as an area of low pressure tracks slowly through the region. We’ll keep an eye out for any severe storm potential next week. Conditions remain breezy through the workweek.

In the meantime, keep track of the hourly forecast by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

