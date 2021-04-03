Advertisement

Jury delivers mixed verdict in Iowa robbery, police shootout

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) - A jury has convicted an Iowa man of attempted murder of a police officer and other counts for a violent home-invasion robbery in 2018 that led to the fatal shooting of another suspect by police.

The Ottumwa Courier reports that 35-year-old Michael Bibby was found guilty Thursday of trying to kill former police chief Tom McAndrew, as well as assault, robbery, burglary, and willful injury causing serious injury. An accomplice, 26-year-old Dalton Cook, was acquitted of attempted murder but convicted of other counts.

Police say the Ottumwa men were among three men who broke into an Ottumwa home on Aug. 3, 2018, shot and injured a man in front of the home, and later engaged police in a shootout that killed alleged accomplice David Roy White, of Fairfield.

Dalton Cook and Michael Bibby are both charged with several counts of attempted murder of a...
Dalton Cook and Michael Bibby are both charged with several counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, robbery, burglary, and willful injury.(Wapello County Jail)

