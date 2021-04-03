House fire near 121st & Grover.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews were able to get a house fire under control that happened Sunday morning.

Officials say the cause of the fire was determined as an accident due to the careless disposal of smoking materials. Firefighters found the back of the home in flames and started to get it under control.

The crew started working on the fire at 03:35 a.m. and the fire was under control by 03:57 a.m. Four people were in the home during the fire and were able to get out before the fire department arrived.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

