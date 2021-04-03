Church ‘fish fry season’ slowly starting to recover

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A mouthwatering tradition across Omaha, halted in the name of safety.

Fish fry season for many churches had to be cancelled during the pandemic, meaning thousands of fundraising dollars were lost in 2020.

Even this year, the Lenten celebration isn’t quite back to normal, but congregations and parishes are making the best of it.

For Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, a typical Friday during Lent would include a packed parking lot, but the cars would be empty, with folks enjoying the weather and a catfish meal, together

But of course in 2021, things are still much different. The church hosted a drive-thru fish fry instead, where the platters of food were delivered curb side to members of the community, who remained masked up and in their vehicles.

“We have the best fish in Omaha. It’s cooked with love and all the different seasonings.” said Reverend Portia Cavitt.

Cavitt said in a normal year, the church raises around $9,000 for the entire season of Lent. That comes out to roughly $1,500 each Friday of the 6-week period.

It’s money that goes a long way for the church’s maintenance upkeep.

“This year, we are hoping to at least do two-three thousand dollars so that we can work on our retaining wall.” she said.

Part of the church’s stone structure, that supports the soil on the hill the building sits on, is crumbling.

Cavitt said she understands how the pandemic has not only affected people’s income, but also their ability to make it to church. Because they rely on tides to pay bills, things are a bit tight.

One thing that’s not crumbling though, is community support. A long line of cars wrapped around the church’s lot, full of customers, church members or extended family and friends.

The Reverend said their congregation is humbled by everyone who participated in their COVID-safe drive-thru event.

And it was a similar story of gratitude for Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

“Many people from the community, give donations. Not only did they buy a meal, but they gave an extra five or ten dollars,” said Larry Eckley, the church’s fish fry organizer.

Eckley said he was more than pleased with this year’s ‘to- go’ style turnout.

In their six weeks of Fish Fry Fridays, $6,259 was raised. Even though it didn’t meet half their usual fundraising goal, Eckley and the parish are thankful.

“People came and they supported and that’s all that matters. I think it’s a very positive thing,” he said.

Their 2020 fish fry was cancelled completely because of the pandemic.

But in 2019, the church raised close to $14,000; which is around their average for an entire season.

Eckley said any amount that’s raised is a blessing because it’ll go toward the soccer team of the parish’s school.

“It supports all the youth athletics. It also goes to pay for the referees and the uniforms which is a huge expense,” he explained.

Both houses of worship said after getting through such a tough year, they are looking forward to the fish fry events of 2022.

If you would like to support or donate to either church, you can do so by clicking the following links:

Contact Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and Clair Memorial United Methodist Church Online Giving.

