Cat dies in house fire near 108th Street

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cat died in a house fire on Friday night near North 108th Street.

Fire crews went to a home near Sahler Street at 09:08 p.m. and reported smoke. Officials say the cause of the fire was determined as an accident due to an electrical event.

Firefighters started working on the fire at 09:13 p.m. and the fire was under control by 09:22 p.m. People were able to get out of the home before the fire department arrived and no injuries were reported.

